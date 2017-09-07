Testimony seeks intervention in Ritidian plans - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Testimony seeks intervention in Ritidian plans

Dramatic testimony was seen Thursday from Guam state historical preservation officer Linda Aguon regarding the controversial live-fire training range at Ritidian. She announced during an informational briefing at the Guam Congress building that she will request the federal government to re-evaluate the use of Ritidian area for the project because she has received new information on latte and burial sites, and adverse effects at the location.

She said, "I think that in receiving all these reports, thousands and thousands of pages, its only appropriate that they pause the process. The state archaeologist is frustrated because these reports are coming in. thousands of pages by different writers and they're not syncing. In consultation with director Crisostomo we'll prepare that letter to the advisory council."

As the SHPO, Aguon is a critical voice in the regulatory approval process.  Vice-Speaker Therese Terlaje held the briefing to get input from GovGuam representatives and original landowners who are trying to regain their property or secure continuing access to it.

