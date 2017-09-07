Former charter school staffer cries foul on pay raises

A former school employee at Guahan Academy Charter School is alleging improprieties with the school board of trustees. OJ Taitano alleges the board has unethically awarded pay rates to certain employees, has failed to follow procurement law, has unethically used school funds for dinners at restaurants and has been late with payment to employees among other allegations.

Charter School Council chair Amanda Blas confirmed she received the letter yesterday adding a work session with the school is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, board legal counsel Lenny Rapadas responded today stating, it is the policy of the school not to comment on these allegations, especially if there are pending legal matters.