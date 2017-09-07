Organizations say Vatican not protecting kids - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Organizations say Vatican not protecting kids

The Vatican isn't doing enough to protect children - that's the sentiment from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests and the Center for Constitutional Rights.

The two advocate groups wrote to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, calling out the Holy See for failing to meet a September 1st deadline to detail the measures taken to protect children from sexual violence.

According to SNAP managing director Barbara Doris, "In the three years since they had to answer questions about the widespread sexual violence for the first time in history, they have not implemented any of the committee's recommendations. And children remain at risk while Vatican officials engage in power struggles, finger-pointing, and deflection."

In SNAP and CCR's report, they further cite Guam's 100-plus clergy sex abuse claims, which include allegations against Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

