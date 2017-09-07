Toto school locked down after gunshots heard

Hundreds of students sheltered in place inside the JQ San Miguel Elementary School classrooms and the cafeteria Thursday morning after multiple gunshots could be heard near the school's playground.

The 7 gunshots were heard in the pipeline area behind the school where residents say it's not uncommon to see wild boars.

"These are students who are in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Its during their lunch time and so they all went to the front end of the school, which is the cafeteria, and the intermediate levels remained in their classrooms," said deputy superintendent Erika Cruz. She explained that the Guam Police Department and Mayor Rudy Paco responded to the incident and searched the area. However, nothing was found and the all clear was given at 12:20PM.

"They couldn't find anything, they checked the pipeline area and I've heard that typically there are hunters that hunt down wild boars in that area," she said.

Parent of 3 students at the school - Rhonda Mitchem - said the incident is concerning, questioning why parents weren't informed. Meanwhile, a school employee said he doesn't believe hunters should be shooting so close to campus during school hours, adding the gun shots sounded as if they were within 100 feet of the school playground.

However, nearby resident Oliver Lujan was not as worried, telling KUAM, "Usually the hunters in the area are pretty safe, they know where they're shooting, they know what's behind certain areas. I'm actually shocked that they're hunting during the day, but usually we don't hear anything during the day."

"You get a few hunters here and there but most of the time it's just the local residents shooting pigs that wander into their yards. It's mostly at night. The pigs are a lot more active at night in this area I don't know if they're usually active during the day, but usually if you hear loud sounds its probably gonna be like some off-roaders like a back shoot from their mufflers or something."

Department of Agriculture conservation officer lieutenant Mark Aguon said hunting with guns or bow and arrows is not allowed within 50 yards, or 150 feet, from public roadways, structures and dwellings. Hunters should also be aware of designated hunting grounds.

A similar lock down took place at Talofofo Elementary School in May after two men were seen outside the school grounds with guns. No arrests were ever made in that incident, as well.