Senator wants to calm the tide of complaints by fishermen

The saga at the Hagatna Boat Basin continues - but efforts are being made to calm the waters among disgruntled fishermen. One lawmaker's resolve has him treading those waters.

It may take more than two meetings to get to the bottom of the fishing controversy at the Hagatna Boat Basin and one senator is trying to de-scale the surface. More than 50 local fishermen gathered at the Hagatña Boat Basin last night in a meeting to discuss fishing policies at the marina. Frustrated fishermen shared their concerns and passionately defended their rights either as anglers or netters to be in the waters there, including Peter Aguon.

"Show me a place where you can put 50 anglers on the side of a rock to catch Atulai here - you won't!" H said. "You go to Merizo, you put five people, you hook each other you're done. My only concern is this is where the atulai comes in and we can angle it using rod and reel."

But many continue to say it's not an issue of who belongs there because they are happy to share the waters - and rather an issue of clarity. Local Fishermen Peter Gervacio said, "Let's put it in paper. None of this he said she said....they just need to get it together. And make it clear to everybody, no more loopholes."

Some rod and reel fishermen continued to say let the current law stand, which does permit specific nets to be in the water but for no more than six hours.

Meanwhile some netters continue to disagree, citing a now defunct-memorandum from 2013 that says allowed them these rights.

Senator Wil Castro says he will continue to hold meetings with stakeholders and believes a compromise can be made within the spirit of the law.