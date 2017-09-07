Longtime cop accused of raping 11-year-old

It appears the tables have turned for a longtime Guam Police Department officer who was arrested on Wednesday. James Norbert Muna stands accused of raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times in the span of a month. Court documents provide graphic details on the alleged incidents.

18 years on the force, but now, his blue police uniform traded in for the DepCor orange jumpsuit. On Thursday, longtime Officer Muna made his first court appearance via Skype from the Hagatna lockup.

Judge Alberto Tolentino announced, "Mr. Muna, the people of Guam are charging you with two counts of first degree CSC as a first-degree felony and two counts of second-degree CSC, also as a first degree felony."

Though he's accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl over the span of a month to include digital penetration, court documents state the most recent incident allegedly occurred on Monday when the girl's mother left for work. The victim's mother asked the girl about the touching, which her daughter denied in the presence of Muna.

When Muna left to work, the mother asked again, this time her daughter telling all and the mother recording the conversation, which she handed over to police.

Court documents state the girl reported Muna was preparing to cut the grass when he called the girl into his bedroom, asked her to lock the door, and pulled down his pants. He then allegedly told the girl to "rub me" - and she did - for approximately seven minutes until she saw a white "goo" come from his private parts. Muna told her to lick the substance, and she complied.

In his interview with police, Muna said he asked the girl for a foot massage and that his 5-year-old son was in the bedroom - the door, he reported, was open.

He also reported that this wasn't the first time the victim's mother had accused him of such acts.

Defense attorney Randy Cunliffe's attempt to keep the highway patrol officer out of jail was denied. Bail was ultimately set at $20,000, as recommended by prosecutor Monica Aguon.

Cunliffe said, "We would ask the court to consider a $20,000 personal recognizance bond for my client. My client has indicated that if released he would stay with his parents - that's where his two biological sons are staying right now."

Aguon said, "In the declaration, the 11-year-old victim reported her fear that the defendant would kill her and her family. We would also highlight for the court the defendant's repeated sexual victimization of this 11-year-old child, over the course approximately a one-month time period."

Muna was placed on administrative leave from the force following his arrest.

Chief of Police JI Cruz only stating that he takes these allegations seriously and that an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

Muna's next court appearance is set for September 15.