Longtime cop accused of raping 11-year-old

The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.More >>
A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike.More >>
A former school employee at Guahan Academy Charter School is alleging improprieties with the school board of trustees. OJ Taitano alleges the board has unethically awarded pay rates to certain employees, has failed to follow procurement law, has unethically used school funds for dinners at restaurants and has been late with payment to employees among other allegations.More >>
It's a sign that election season is just around the corner: former senator Bob Klitzkie testified in support of a bill that would reform political signage laws - sharing a 10-point list of reasons, including how the signs are an eyesore.More >>
The Vatican isn't doing enough to protect children - that's the sentiment from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests and the Center for Constitutional Rights.More >>
In continued efforts to promote Guam to potential visitors and investors, Governor Calvo recently visited Seoul, South Korea.More >>
A bill that would settle a $7.5 million debt between the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Ko'ku Recycling received passionate testimony during a public hearing at Guam Congress today.More >>
District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona heard arguments on a number of motions in the case against former GHURA attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.More >>
