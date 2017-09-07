Governor Calvo meets with South Korean officials

In continued efforts to promote Guam to potential visitors and investors, Governor Calvo recently visited Seoul, South Korea.

"In spite of North Korea's aggressive postures, we have to work hard to promote our island to visitors and investors. We should also show our solidarity with our South Korean neighbors as partners and guests," Governor Calvo stated.

Guam Visitors Bureau recently announced the challenges it faces with the continued rhetoric from North Korea.

"We need to invest time and resources to help maintain our economy, a primary engine of which is tourism," Governor Calvo stated. "That's why I was in South Korea, to reassure potential visitors and investors that we are a good destination for their time and investment dollars."