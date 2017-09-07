Friend remembers Harmon crash victim - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Friend remembers Harmon crash victim

Tragedy on Harmon Loop Road early today. One man is dead following a serious car crash near the old Dededo Flea market. KUAM News spoke with a close friend of the victim, as authorities try to piece together what went wrong.

"He's just a jack of all trades and does everything," said Eloy Fujikawa, in complete shock. "I'm practically in the office eight hours a day with him."

Fujikawa showed up to the site of the early morning crash that claimed the life of his co-worker and longtime friend, 66-year-old Rod Tangan. Police photos show the aftermath of the crash.

Investigators say Tangan lost control of the pickup truck he was driving. The truck then jumped the curb off Harmon Loop Road, crashing into a fence and concrete pole. The crash happening just before 1am today.

Tangan was found unconscious and wasn't responding. Medics performed CPR while rushing him to GRMC, but he didn't survive.

"He's going to be well missed. It really touched me because the way I found it is really...I walk in the office this morning and not seeing him there is not normal. It's hitting everybody there too as well and the family prayers to them," he said.

Fujikawa says Tangan, a US Marine Veteran, is originally from Hawaii but has called Guam home for many years.

And he's known Rod for the past three decades.

"He just loves to help people. He loves to help people a lot. He helped me a lot. He's like my older brother. It's tough because I see him everyday," he said. "May he rest in peace."

Guam Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

An autopsy to determine his exact cause of death is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

    GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways
The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash
A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    Seventh DOC officer arrested
A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released. Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest.
