Should the use of island election signs be toned-down?

It's a sign that election season is just around the corner: former Senator Bob Klitzkie testified in support of a bill that would reform political signage laws - sharing a 10 point list of reasons, including how the signs are an eyesore.

Senator Tommy Morrison is the author of substitute Bill 138. Sen. Morrison's sign bill, prohibits the placement of political signs on any public property at all times.

Morrison says the law aligns with 29 other U.S. jurisdictions including Hawaii, citing that visitors to Guam should not be bombarded and distracted by political signs over the island's beauty.

Private property owners are not affected by the proposal, and may still go about placing signs on their land.