Passionate testimony for settlement bill

Passionate testimony for settlement bill

A bill that would settle a $7.5 million debt between the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Ko'ku Recycling received passionate testimony during a public hearing at Guam Congress today. Recycling center President, Benny Bello pleaded for senators to finally put the issue to rest.

"Earlier this year I had a diagnosis of cancer, Stage 3...I'm okay, I'm okay with this whole thing but it's not right if I leave this place the way it is. I just need closure. I need a way to resolve this stuff so I can finish my job and you guys understand why I'm here," he said.

"I'm here for fairness. I'm here for you guys to do the right thing."

The recycling company has maintained a license agreement with the CLTC since 2001, which leased a property in Barrigada to Ko'ku Recycling in return for the cleanup activities on another CLTC owned land in Dededo.

Ko'ku Recycling performed clean up for the CLTC from 2000 to 2006 - collecting and shipping 25,000 metric tons of metallic waste.

Bill 98, authored by Senator Dennis Rodriguez amends the current agreement and establishes a $7.5 "credit" in lieu of cash payment. The measure would also allow the commission to transfer the credit to another entity for lease payments to GovGuam.

