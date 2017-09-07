Federal court hears arguments in Mark Smith/Glenn Wong case

District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona heard arguments on a number of motions in the case against former GHURA attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

Among the motions, the government wants to exclude a report as well as the testimony from defense's proffered expert witness, certified public accountant, Stanley Wilson.

Wilson's report concludes Smith and Wong lacked criminal intent at the time of the charges.

The government argues Wilson relied on statements from defendants, which they believe is hearsay.

While serving as GHURA legal counsel, Smith is accused of transferring his rental properties to Wong, who would move the money back to Smith.

Jury selection, meanwhile, is scheduled to continue on Monday.