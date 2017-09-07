Richard Ragadio answers to violation report

He was only doing his job as a father. Unfortunately, however, it would mean violating a stay-away order outlined in his plea agreement.

Richard Ragadio today appeared in court to answer to a violation report.

Ragadio explained he was picking up and dropping off his daughter, who plays soccer at the Harmon field, when he had an encounter with Brian Cruz's sister who also has a daughter who plays soccer for a different team.

Earlier this year, Ragadio pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor with no jail time.

As reported, Cruz died from severe head injuries after sustaining a blow to the head.

Co-defendants Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro are anticipated to face a jury in coming weeks.

As for Ragadio, the court ordered he make other arrangements to take his daughter to soccer practice.