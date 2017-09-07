Richard Ragadio answers to violation report - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Richard Ragadio answers to violation report

Posted: Updated:

He was only doing his job as a father. Unfortunately, however, it would mean violating a stay-away order outlined in his plea agreement.

Richard Ragadio today appeared in court to answer to a violation report.

Ragadio explained he was picking up and dropping off his daughter, who plays soccer at the Harmon field, when he had an encounter with Brian Cruz's sister who also has a daughter who plays soccer for a different team.

Earlier this year, Ragadio pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor with no jail time.

As reported, Cruz died from severe head injuries after sustaining a blow to the head.

Co-defendants Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro are anticipated to face a jury in coming weeks.

As for Ragadio, the court ordered he make other arrangements to take his daughter to soccer practice.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 226 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

  • Seventh DOC officer arrested

    Seventh DOC officer arrested

    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly