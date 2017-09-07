Operation Green Vigilance sends strong message throughout prison - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Operation Green Vigilance sends strong message throughout prison system

Posted: Updated:

It's been a busy week for the local prison. A full shakedown was done again at the Post 6 - Max Unit Wednesday night.

Corrections officers found a variety of contraband in the cells of seven inmates.

The items range from tobacco, homemade sharpened objects, a surgical blade and what appears to be a homemade pipe.

This past week, officers conducted three random shakedowns finding cell phones in the prison cells of three inmates.

DOC inmates Erik De Castro, Bruno Simmons, and Shawn Johnson are charged with promoting major prison contraband. Simmons was also charged with drug possession after officers found a small amount of crystal meth in his cell.

The shakedowns are part of the department's Operation Green Vigilance. DOC leaders say they are sending a strong and clear message that they do not tolerate contraband in the facilities.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 226 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

  • Seventh DOC officer arrested

    Seventh DOC officer arrested

    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly