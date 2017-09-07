Operation Green Vigilance sends strong message throughout prison system

It's been a busy week for the local prison. A full shakedown was done again at the Post 6 - Max Unit Wednesday night.

Corrections officers found a variety of contraband in the cells of seven inmates.

The items range from tobacco, homemade sharpened objects, a surgical blade and what appears to be a homemade pipe.

This past week, officers conducted three random shakedowns finding cell phones in the prison cells of three inmates.

DOC inmates Erik De Castro, Bruno Simmons, and Shawn Johnson are charged with promoting major prison contraband. Simmons was also charged with drug possession after officers found a small amount of crystal meth in his cell.

The shakedowns are part of the department's Operation Green Vigilance. DOC leaders say they are sending a strong and clear message that they do not tolerate contraband in the facilities.