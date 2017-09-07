Cop charged with criminal sexual conduct will stay in jail - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cop charged with criminal sexual conduct will stay in jail

Posted: Updated:

A GPD officer charged with 2 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and 2 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct will remain behind bars. Officer James Norbert Muna appeared in court for a magistrates hearing Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of sexually molesting an 11 year old girl multiple times. His defense attorney, Randy Cunliffe, requested that his client be released on a $20,000 performance bond arguing that he would stay with his parents if released, and that he is not a flight risk. However, the prosecution argued he is a danger to the victim who told investigators she feared the suspect would kill her and her family.

The alleged incident occurred between August 1st and September 4th of this year. Muna, who has 18 years of service with the force, has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Highway Patrol officer is being held on a $20,000 cash bail. He faces 15-20 years in prison, if convicted. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 15th at 4pm.

It was also noted in court today that Muna was charged with DUI in 1992, but that case has since been resolved.

  GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

  Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

  Seventh DOC officer arrested

    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest.
