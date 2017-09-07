Cop charged with criminal sexual conduct will stay in jail

A GPD officer charged with 2 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and 2 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct will remain behind bars. Officer James Norbert Muna appeared in court for a magistrates hearing Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of sexually molesting an 11 year old girl multiple times. His defense attorney, Randy Cunliffe, requested that his client be released on a $20,000 performance bond arguing that he would stay with his parents if released, and that he is not a flight risk. However, the prosecution argued he is a danger to the victim who told investigators she feared the suspect would kill her and her family.

The alleged incident occurred between August 1st and September 4th of this year. Muna, who has 18 years of service with the force, has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Highway Patrol officer is being held on a $20,000 cash bail. He faces 15-20 years in prison, if convicted. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 15th at 4pm.

It was also noted in court today that Muna was charged with DUI in 1992, but that case has since been resolved.