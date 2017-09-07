Rodriguez confident tourism industry will bounce back

Despite a rash of cancellations from Japan, the Guam Legislature's Tourism Committee chairman says this is not the time to panic. Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. says he's confident Guam will be able to handle a steep drop-off in visitor arrivals created by the North Korean missile crisis. But he's not ready to hand the Guam Visitors Bureau a blank check to fix it.

Calling it the biggest threat to the industry in years, GVB confirmed Wednesday that some 7,500 mostly Japanese tourists cancelled out, costing the local economy an estimated $9.5 million. Senator Rodriguez says of course he's concerned, but GVB should have expected it.

"If they're panicking now, then I think something's wrong," he speculated. "I know GVB has the expertise, so I'm just hoping this is an isolated incident."

Rodriguez and Speaker BJ Cruz were critical though of what they saw as GVB management's attempt to mix the missile crisis with the recent budget debate.

GVB president and CEO Nate Denight said Wednesday that his agency was underfunded by almost $4 million, with the senator commenting, "They kinda tied two issues into one, and it's kinda irresponsible."

The senator explains that money is tight all around, and other agencies such as the police also rely on the Tourist Attraction Fund. Still, he's supportive of the agency that helps bring in the tourist dollars, saying, "I've committed to them that we're going to work real hard in the next fiscal year, and this coming fiscal year If there's any other way to provide them resources, we'll do that."

But GVB says there may be an immediate need for more money to counter the north Korean effect. Rodriguez says he'll support that, too, noting, "And so I'm confident with GVB's expertise, the people that are there, that they'll be able to find a way. And as I've told them, I and the legislature is very much supportive and will be willing and ready to help."