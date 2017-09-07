Women's football team facing visiting Russian, Japanese teams

The Guam Women's Tackle Football League will be hosting the 3rd Annual Pacific Rim Sunbowl this Saturday at Eagles Field in Mangilao. The league was founded in 2012 and is celebrating their 6th year with the annual friendship game.

The GWTFL is the island's first women's tackle football league and will be welcoming back the Blazecats out of Japan and newcomers to women's football, the Cobras from Russia.

The league hopes to extend the friendly tournament to the Philippines and Saipan in the future. The Island Stunnerz will square off with the Cobras on Saturday and then next Saturday.

The 6-time defending champions Team Legacy will team up with the Blazecats to face the Cobras at 2pm at the UOG Field.