No TB detected in 65% of babies from GMH nursery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No TB detected in 65% of babies from GMH nursery

There is no sign of tuberculosis in 65 percent of babies and 120 parents screened for TB after potential exposure to the disease at the GMH nursery earlier this year. However, notification letters were mailed out to dozens of other parents who could not be immediately reached via telephone for screening.

Infants who have been screened should be taking medication with follow up appointments until the baby can be tested at 6 months of age. GMH is asking all private providers to waive copayments or deductibles for babies currently undergoing treatment for TB exposure.

For more information you can contact DPHSS at 735-7154.

