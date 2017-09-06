Village outreach meetings planned for GMH - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Village outreach meetings planned for GMH

Posted:

The Guam Memorial Hospital is hosting a series of village outreach meetings to discuss its modernization plan in support of Governor Eddie Calvo's bond-borrowing and tax bills to benefit the hospital.

GMH associate administrator of medical services Dr. Vince Duenas said, "If you have a heart attack tonight and you go to GMH or to any place in the states for example 735 the standard of care is if you're diagnosed with a heart attack, we're going be ready to do Percutaneous Coronary Intervention - that's standard of care now, but if you come to GMH and we don't have that procedure, we're going let you complete your heart attack. That's all we can do, you're going lose muscle and maybe even your life, but when we start to enhance and expand our capabilities especially for heart disease at GMH, we will give you standard of care by having that procedure."

Dr. Duenas explained that GMH is hoping to add and enhance medical services that will improve the standard of care and patient outcomes. To learn more about the modernization plan, you can join the next village meeting scheduled for tonight at the Yigo gym at 7pm.

