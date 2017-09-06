Frustrated fishermen gather downtown

It may take more than two meetings to get to the bottom of the fishing controversy at the Hagatña Boat Basin and one lawmaker is trying to de-scale the surface.

More than 50 local fishermen gathered at the Hagatña Boat Basin this afternoon in a meeting to discuss fishing policies at the marina. Frustrated fishermen shared their concerns and passionately defended their rights either as anglers or netters to be in the waters here.

But many continue to say it's not an issue of who belongs there because they are happy to share the waters - and rather an issue of whether laws are actually being followed.

Anglers or rod and reel fishermen continued to say let the current law stand, which does permit specific nets to be in the water for no more than 6 hours.

But netters continue to disagree, citing a now defunct-memorandum from 2013 that says allowed them these rights.

Senator Wil Castro says he will continue to hold meetings with stakeholders and believes a compromise can be made within the spirit of the law.