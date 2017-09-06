Another inmate found with contraband - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another inmate found with contraband

Another shakedown at the Department of Corrections today led authorities to more contraband. 

DOC inmate Erik De Castro, 30, is charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband.

Officers found a cell phone inside his cell.  The GPD Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest.

De Castro was booked and re-confined.

