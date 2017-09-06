Charter School opens without occupancy permit in place

The new Guahan Academy Charter School campus in Tiyan opened for the first day of classes Tuesday without an occupancy permit in place, leading to a violation by the Guam Department of Public Works and the cancellation of classes today.

Hundreds of students made their way the new Guahan Academy Charter School secondary campus in Tiyan yesterday. In fact a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Middle and High School facility Tuesday morning. While the doors may have been opened, the school had yet to receive an occupancy permit by the Department of Public Works.

Director Glenn Leon Guerrero confirmed that this means the school failed to meet all government requirements for occupancy of a safe building. The agency issued the Tiyan secondary campus a violation Tuesday afternoon, and classes were cancelled for the remainder of this week.

Senator Joe San Agustin said he's troubled by the recent news. He told KUAM News, "I'm really concerned about what's going on, but as the oversight chair, we need to allow the charter school council Amanda Blas is now the chairperson, let them get involved."

The charter school facility also failed to receive clearance from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, although spokesperson Nic Lee confirmed a permit application is under review. It also failed to meet minimum fire code, although the Guam Fire Department has approved renovation work at the school that has yet to be completed.

Parent Kelly Jean Chaco says she's concerned at the amount of days students are missing, saying, "How will they make that up? What actions are they going to take to have these children make up for the time and days that they have missed?"

Meanwhile, Senator San Agustin said another unresolved issue is the fact that the school exceeded its enrollment cap by nearly 300 students. "You know, iLearn [Academy Charter School] also asked for 900, but what did they enroll? 500? They stayed within their cap. Guahan should have done the same," he noted. "Stay within your cap. When there's more money, then you open your doors.

"I have spoken with the DOE superintendent, he should be meeting with them to figure out a way to absorb the 250 students or 300 students back to DOE."

Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz has been designated to work with Guahan Academy Charter School to ensure a smooth transition of students if needed. School administration confirmed that water pressure is the main problem and student safety remains a priority. Guam Charter Schools Council chair Amanda Blas added she's concerned with the recent news although work sessions are planned with both charter schools in the coming weeks.