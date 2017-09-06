Matson expands service to Okinawa

Matson has announced its service to the port of Naha, Okinawa. The company getting all necessary permits and clearances started its new weekly service on September 2.

This means westbound transit time from Long Beach, California to Naha will save shippers up to four days on existing services in the market.

Naha replaces the previous direct call at Xiamen, China in Matson's China-Long Beach Express service, which will now call Long Beach-Honolulu-Guam-Naha-Ningbo and Shanghai.