Island mayors backing GMH improvement initiative

The Mayors Council of Guam also adopted a resolution today to support the Guam Memorial Hospital in their efforts to secure $125 million in funding for capital improvement projects at the hospital.

"They've given us the bullet points to use for their resolution we have, and the draft we see in front of you is what will be sent if its approved by the body," said Angel Sablan, executive director of the organization.

It's been more than 26 years since the Guam Memorial Hospital has seen capital improvement projects and several weeks ago hospital officials came to the mayors seeking their support on Bill 141, outlining what the money would be used for, including renovations to the hospital's Z Wing to the purchase of new equipment, along with the building of a new hospital parking facility.

A series of meetings will be held to inform residents about the hospital's plans.

One meeting is scheduled for this evening at the Dededo Senior Citizens Center at 7pm.