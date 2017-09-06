Former IA chief says contraband scheme never should have happened

The inmates charged again with having contraband during a recent prison shakedown have quite the criminal past. Shawn Paul Johnson cases date back to 2006. He faced numerous charges from terrorizing, theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession and possession of a deadly weapon. Bruno Simmons cases go back to 2003 where he was charged with robbery and possession of a deadly weapon among others.

Now, both face charges of possession of major prison contraband and drugs. While the pair along with the DepCor officers allegedly involved will be back to court next week, KUAM News spoke with a former head of DOC internal affairs who says the major contraband scheme should have never happened.

Too much power and authority, as Ted Lewis said, "I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe that one person had that much power to basically run the department." Lewis is a former Guam Department of Corrections deputy director and at one point led the department's internal affairs.

So you can understand his response when he learned about last month's major contraband bust involving several corrections officers, which included the lead of IA, Lieutenant Jeff Limo. "Absolutely should have never happened," said Lewis.

He says the problem: the lieutenant was just wearing too many hats. Limo has been with DOC for almost three decades, serving as head of Internal Affairs and other leadership positions including Officer in Charge of Transports.

Lewis stated, "There's a lot of things that could have been done but if you have somebody that was impeding the process to get it done it was not going to happen."

On Tuesday, DOC Director Tony Lamorena admitted that more officers could be arrested following Saturday's contraband find at Post 6.

Lewis agrees it's time to clean house, saying, "It's from the inside. That's where the problems start and until they can clean out the people on the inside that are, they are making money doing that, until you can weed out the people that don't need to be there they are going to have the same continual problems year after year."

Though the Guam Police is also involved in the investigation, Lewis suggests the prison get assistance from other outside agencies, as well. "They need people that have never worked there to be able to come in an look at it. And until they are able to do that and admit that there's a problem they can't handle nothing is going to change."