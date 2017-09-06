Guam archdiocese raising funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

Far from Guam, but not from our hearts. The Archdiocese of Agana today announcing a month-long effort to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Local efforts will be led by Kamalen Karidat and Catholic Social Service.

Though he admits it's a lot to ask from the already cash-strapped Church, Pale Mike Crisostomo says every lit bit counts. "You're not alone," he promised. "There are people out here that love you and want to help you and we're sending the best means of help that we can, which is prayer, but in addition to that, we're sending you financial help."

To make a donation, call Catholic Social Service at 635-1406 , Kamalen Karidat at 472-4569 or call your village parish.

All the money collected will be given directly to Catholic Charities USA to be used towards relief efforts.