Autopsy: 61-year-old drowned in Ipan

Autopsy: 61-year-old drowned in Ipan

The man pulled from Ipan waters early Monday morning died from asphyxia due to drowning. This according to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who performed the autopsy today.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Godo Echon.

Echon had been net fishing with his brother just off Jeff Pirate's Cove that same morning.

