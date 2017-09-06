Bordallo urges Republicans to pass DACA policy

Calling it "cruel and unnecessary," Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo is lashing out at President Trump's decision Wednesday to rescind the DACA program for undocumented immigrant children.

More than 800,000 so-called "Dreamers" face an uncertain future as they await congressional action on their legal status. Bordallo says one of the affected is a 22-year old nurse living in Guam.

In a statement, Bordallo added that Guam has had a strong history of supporting immigrants, and Trump's decision "does nothing to keep America safe or level the playing field."

The Guam Democrat is urging her Republican colleagues to pass a permanent legislative solution, and "protect Dreamers so they can continue to give back to our country without fear of displacement and deportation."