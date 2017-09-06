Mayoral travel again questioned

Concerns over the island mayors' travel expenses takes off...again. It was touch-and-go as the mayors were set to discuss their travel policy during today's council meeting. Though Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman says he first wants to see hear - again - from lawmakers before moving forward.

"There's some restrictions on some of it so we're going to wait to see what the budget looks like on that and then we'll go from there. We didn't want to put something on and then the legislature puts something else, contradictory to what we want to do," he said.

The Mayors Council came under fire in June, when then-Committee on Rules Chair Senator Mike San Nicolas called into question the nearly 40 trips the mayors and their employees during a budget hearing. The trips totaled almost $50,000.

The MCOG only budgeted $40,000 for travel.