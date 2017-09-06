Guamanians confident in military, pray for peace

It's been weeks since the direct threat to Guam, but there are signs North Korea may be preparing a new missile launch. This comes just days after a massive underground bomb blast. South Korea responding with a show of force stating its Navy conducted live fire drills vowing it could bury its northern neighbor at sea.

On Guam, the community keeping a close watch at the escalating tensions out of North of Korea and hoping for the best possible outcome. Romel Tagud told KUAM News, "I'm confident in the military power."

Mary Blas added, "Just pray, 'cause no matter what we say, we can't do anything." Sharing her thoughts, Annie Scharff said, "Just pray so that we have world peace instead of, you know. Just pray and the Lord will be the one to guide us."

Guam Homeland officials maintain that there is no change to the threat level for our area. President Donald Trump's latest response to North Korea in a tweet stated, "I am allowing Japan and South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States."