North Korean missile crisis causing dip in Guam tourism

The local tourism industry is taking a big hit from the ongoing North Korean missile crisis. The Guam Visitors Bureau confirms there have been thousands of visitor cancellations, mostly from key Japanese package tours. So far, 7,500 tourists have cancelled trips to Guam, producing an estimated business loss of a sobering $9 million.

GVB president and CEO Nate Denight told KUAM News of the statistic, "That's a tremendous amount. These are cancellations and on top of that, new bookings the trend is very slow." He added that Japanese "are kind of cautious travelers. Safety does play a big role in their decision on where to travel."

With no immediate end in sight to the North Korean threats, Denight is concerned about the mid to long-term implications, saying, "Yeah, I think this is the most serious threat we've seen to our tourism industry in a long time."

Just as Guam has been posting record arrivals for the past few years. It just goes to show how fragile the industry can be, says Denight. "What do we do, we just continue to you know from the government side just continue to get the word out that Guam is safe and protected, but on the travel side, on the marketing and sales side we really need to work with our travel agency partners. We're probably going to have to do some sort of recovery campaigns," he shared.

Campaigns that will require extra funding. Denight says GVB was already underfunded by about $4 million in the last budget cycle. Now they'll need to go back to the Guam Legislature for more.

He concluded, "We're definitely looking at we might need additional resources to combat these negative effects."