Guam loses bid to host 2019 Pacific Games

Guam's bid to host the 2019 Pacific Games fell short, awarding the bid to Samoa. The Pacific Games Council announced the decision through a press release sent to participating countries.

The council went on to say the games will be hosted by a capable organization and that Guam wasn't able to get full support need to bring the games back on the island.

