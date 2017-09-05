Cop arrested for family violence, child abuse

A Guam Police Department officer is under arrest. 55-year-old James Norbert Muna was picked up by authorities on first degree criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, and family violence charges.

His arrest stems from a complaint made to Healing Hearts Crisis Center.

The victim, GPD confirms, is an 11-year-old girl known to Muna.

Muna is a Police Officer II and was placed on administrative leave.

An internal affairs investigation has been launched.