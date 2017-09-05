Cultural group disappointed after talk with admiral

Representatives of Prutehi Litekyan expressed disappointment after a meeting Tuesday with Admiral Shoshana Chatfield. Citing environmental and cultural concerns, the group is seeking to halt construction of a live fire training range near Ritidian at Andersen's Northwest Field.

In a posting to Prutehi's Facebook site, spokesperson Sabina Perez says the Admiral has indicated that the firing range project will continue, and that all environmental laws and requirements were met in preparing the site.

We were unable to reach Perez for further comment.