Should Rev & Tax de-link with the IRS?

To de-link or remain with the IRS? That was the focus during the Guam Tax Commission's roundtable discussion this morning.

Though Guam's tax laws are adopted from the IRS, Senator Joe San Agustin says Guam has the option to adopt and create its own code.

Rev and Tax Deputy Director Marie Benito told KUAM News, "Should we de-link for the benefit of the community? That's what we're trying to get our answer to this study has been done for many years as far back as 20 years and hopefully today with this new tax commission we can finally answer those questions."

The discussion highlights the potential affect of President Donald Trump's recent tax proposal, which would reduce the corporate tax rate to 15% and also allow small-business owners to have their income taxed at 15%, as well.