Fishing concerns raised after marina issue

Questions of culture, responsibility, and regulations over fishing - these concerns were all brought to the table in a working session with local fishermen, law enforcement agencies and lawmakers.

"I too am an avid fisherman, but I hold a government position that means I have a responsibility and must uphold the law," said Felix Pangelinan, deputy general manager of the Port Authority of Guam.

The meeting comes weeks after dead fish was spotted at the Hagatna Marina, and the controversy among local fishermen who fish down there.

A second meeting will be held tomorrow from 5-7:30pm at the Hagatna Boat Basin by the fishing platform.