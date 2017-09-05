Guahan Academy Charter School begins year after tardy start - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guahan Academy Charter School begins year after tardy start

Guahan Academy Charter School opened classes for middle and high school students today. This after the beginning of classes was delayed due to water pressure issues and other preparations at the school's new Tiyan facility.

The school also failed to meet fire protection requirements last week due to a lack of sprinklers and fire alarm systems.

But, they have been working with GFD to come up with an alternate solution.

