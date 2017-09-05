Dead priest is newest clergyman accused of abuse

A new priest joins the ranks of those accused. 43-year-old R.R.C. alleges he was an altar boy when he was sexually abused by Father Louis William Rink, who is now deceased.

Among the named defendants is the Congregation of Holy Cross who assigned Rink to serve in Guam.

The alleged abuse occurred in 1983 or 1984 when R.R.C. was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo.

While in the sacristy, the priest asked the boy where they kept the altar supplies and equipment.

That's when Rink allegedly grabbed the boy's privates and winked at him.

Rink told the boy that "no one needs to know" and said that one of the 10 commandments is "Though shall honor your mother and father" stating that includes a priest.

R.R.C. reportedly told Monsignor Ziolo Camacho what Rink had done, but Ziolo told the boy to keep praying and ask for forgiveness.