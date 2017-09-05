10 new lieutenants for GPD

The Guam Police department has ten new lieutenants. The group was honored before family and friends in a promotion ceremony Tuesday at Adelup. Police Chief JI Cruz says he welcomes the new leaders, saying, "No longer are they out there on the beat taking complaints from citizens - they're now more up at the management level and they're dealing with issues that the community raises."

The chief added, "With these new lieutenants it's a breath of fresh air up at the headquarters because we have new managers, more leaders at that level to be able to move the initiatives of the Guam Police Department forward."