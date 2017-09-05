Could arrests of more corrections officers be ahead?

Cell phones, drugs and inmates placed on lockdown - all that unfolding out of the Department of Corrections maximum security unit over Labor Day weekend. Now, two inmates charged in that elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison face additional criminal charges. This now opens up a further investigation that could lead to more corrections officers under arrest.

Caught with contraband, as Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said, "The individuals that bring in these drugs vary, and they include everybody who walks into the institution."

On Saturday, a shakedown at the post 6 prison cells of inmates Shawn Paul Johnson and Bruno Frankie Simmons turned out with a positive find. Officers locating cell phones and a small amount of the drug, ice.

"And [DOC director Tony] Lamorena says it's the data inside those cell phones confiscated that could lead them to those responsible," Tenorio continued. "That's what is quite surprising. Normally, individuals would stay low for a while and it's quite obvious whoever is brining it in is paying substantial amounts of money."

This latest find now has DOC investigators looking at the log books to determine whether or not their officers are once again involved. "It's a concern to us," Lamorea said. "They are both in Post 6 - in separate wings of Post 6 - and we just had a shakedown not too long ago and to find contraband just a few days later."

Johnson and Simmons were re-arrested and booked at the Agana Precinct today. The pair now face new charges of promoting prison contraband. Simmons faces an additional charge of possession of scheduled II controlled substance.

As we reported, these inmates are also being charged for their alleged part in last month's major prison contraband investigation. That investigation resulted in the arrests of several DepCor officers.

Lt Governor Tenorio says there's more work ahead for investigators, said, "That doesn't mean the drug flow stops. As a matter of fact there may be other people involved in the process. We can't lead to some kind of illusion that we arrest a couple of guys and a couple of employees and we are going to dry it up."

GPD is investigating, and DepCor says a new internal affairs investigation into this latest contraband find is underway, as well.

DepCor's max unit remains on lockdown.