DOE fair helps make college a reality

It's the end of the road for high school seniors - entering the work force or going to college. But with tuition steadily rising, and financial constraints an issue - the Guam Department of Education kicked off a fair Monday morning to help students realize how they can plan ahead to make their college dreams a reality.

It's the number one issue preventing students from seeking a college education. "The biggest issue that students bring up in these workshops, almost every hand went up that finances were the number one issue for them. How are they going to be able to afford it?" explained College Pathway program director Leah Beth Nahalowaa.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, college tuition increased in the US by 63% between January 2006 and July of 2016. Meanwhile, tuition at the University of Guam rose 5% in 2016 after increasing for the first time in five years in 2015. Nahalowaa said the college fair aims to help high school juniors and seniors navigate obstacles preventing them from getting their degree.

"We want to prepare them early, we want them to apply for those scholarships and financial aid early and we want them to focus on writing those essays so we can prepare them as they look into going to colleges and universities not just here, but also off-island," she said.

However roughly half of Guam's public school seniors don't plan to pursue a college education. "So what we've learned in our surveys, is first of all, we've got about I would say 40 % of our students who have some type of plan to go to college once they get their diploma. Usually it's UOG that they specify or Guam community college, and then you have a small percentage who are interested in going to college off-island, but we also have about 45% of our students who haven't completed and identified their plan by the time they graduate," she added.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said these students may be planning to enter the work force, or may be intimidated by the college application process. Roughly 1,300 public school juniors and seniors are attending the GDOE college fair at the Hyatt this week. The fair educates students on the admissions process, financial aid, scholarships and college choices.

He said, "And as we give them information, hopefully they will not be as intimated, not be as scared to apply. We're so lucky to have this program funded by Consolidated Title X Grant so we can continue this for our kids."

The three-day fair ends on Thursday.