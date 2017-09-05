Man, 61, pulled from Ipan waters, passes away - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 61, pulled from Ipan waters, passes away

The man pulled from Ipan waters early Monday morning has passed away. As previously reported, the 61-year-old had been net fishing with another family member just off Jeff Pirate's Cove.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

