CBA revisions will be sent for approval

A revised collective bargaining agreement for teachers will be going up for approval in the next two weeks. According to superintendent Jon Fernandez, GDOE and the Guam Federation of Teachers were able to come to agreement on the terms of the revised agreement on Labor Day.

Fernandez said the lack of a union contract over the past 6 years has been a concern he's heard from teachers.

"Whether or not they have good relationships or not so good relationships with their management or administrators, a lot of them just want to see something in place just to be a guarantee and a recognition of the relationship between management and the teachers," Fernandez said.

GFT membership and the Guam Education Board are expected to vote on the revised agreement on or before the next board meeting on September 19.

The agreement will then go to the attorney general and governor for final approval.