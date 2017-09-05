GPA not yet ready to rely on solar energy

While more and more renewable energy is being added to the power grid, Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chairman Joey Duenas says GPA is still far from relying primarily on solar. "Renewable energy is not yet ready for 24/7. It's not yet, even with energy storage, it's not yet reliable, robust enough, and economical enough," he explained.

In a speech for the Rotary Club, Duenas gave an update on the islandwide power system, including plans for new generation. GPA is on track to build a new 180 megawatts of much-needed additional capacity. "Not in one plant but in several plants, we don't know the configuration yet, we don't know the exact sizing. We're working on that right now. And we've got a green light from the PUC," he said.

The new power plant will replace the aging Cabras 1 and 2 baseload generators which are more than 50 years old. It will also replace the Cabras 3 and 4 units which were essentially knocked out of service by an explosion and fire two years ago.