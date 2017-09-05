GPA not yet ready to rely on solar energy

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Representatives of Prutehi Litekyan expressed disappointment after a meeting Tuesday with Admiral Shoshana Chatfield. Citing environmental and cultural concerns, the group is seeking to halt construction of a live fire training range near Ritidian at Andersen's Northwest Field.More >>
Though Guam's tax laws are adopted from the IRS, Senator Joe San Agustin says Guam has the option to adopt and create its own code.More >>
Guahan Academy Charter School opened classes for middle and high school students today. This after the beginning of classes was delayed due to water pressure issues and other preparations at the school's new Tiyan facility.More >>
Questions of culture, responsibility, and regulations over fishing - these concerns were all brought to the table in a working session with local fishermen, law enforcement agencies and lawmakers.More >>
A new priest joins the ranks of those accused. 43-year-old R.R.C. alleges he was an altar boy when he was sexually abused by Father Louis William Rink, who is now deceased. Among the named defendants is the Congregation of Holy Cross who assigned Rink to serve in Guam.More >>
The Guam Police department has ten new lieutenants. The group was honored before family and friends in a promotion ceremony Tuesday at Adelup.More >>
The man pulled from Ipan waters early Monday morning has passed away. As previously reported, the 61-year-old had been net fishing with another family member just off Jeff Pirate's Cove.More >>
According to superintendent Jon Fernandez, GDOE and the Guam Federation of Teachers were able to come to agreement on the terms of the revised agreement on Labor Day.More >>
While more and more renewable energy is being added to the power grid, Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chairman Joey Duenas says GPA is still far from relying primarily on solar.More >>
The smuggling and use of illicit drugs on our island has public safety chair Senator Telena Nelson and Lieutenant Governor Tenorio are working on legislation to keep GovGuam employees on their toes.More >>
