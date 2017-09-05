Nelson, Tenorio want mandatory drug tests throughout GovGuam

The smuggling and use of illicit drugs on our island has public safety chair Senator Telena Nelson and Lieutenant Governor Tenorio are working on legislation to keep GovGuam employees on their toes.

Nelson says the measure would put in place mandatory drug tests at all government agencies.

It would be done every year and at random. Senator Nelson said, "Really, it's a deterrent and encouragement to stay clean. I believe we had a lot of issues with drug use on our island and substance abuse and this is one way to be proactive."

She adds the bill, which is still being drafted, would designate operational funding to pay for the drug tests.