Torre only has to pay Piolo family $5,000

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre, Jr. will only be required to pay $5,000 in restitution to Elbert Piolo's family. In a decision and order from Judge Michael Bordallo signed today, the court determined it wasn't the proper forum to make a determination regarding future economic earnings and loss.

As reported, the victim's family asked for $1.8 million for Piolo's lost wages as a Guam Police Department officer.

Because the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission previously compensated the victim's family for $10,000, Torre, Jr. will only have to pay the balance for out-of-pocket funeral expenses and catering.

Though defense objected to paying for catering, the court ruled that it's "ingrained in our society's culture with respect to funeral services."

Earlier this year, Torre, Jr. was convicted of negligent homicide for the shooting death of Piolo back in 2015.