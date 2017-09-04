Losing bidder for solar contract appealing selection

GPA's 120-megawatt solar power contract has been challenged by a losing bidder. Shanghai Power has filed a procurement appeal with the Public Auditor, and is seeking a re-bid of the award.

Shanghai Power's main argument is that GPA changed its specifications after the bids were opened, basically doubling the procurement from 60-megawatts to 120.

But GPA counters that there was never a limit to the number of bids for each solar site, which were to be in 30-megawatt increments. Korea-based companies Hangwha and Kepco were awarded two solar plants each of 30-megawatts, for that total of 120.

Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chairman Joey Duenas told KUAM News, "I think they misread some of our bid specifications and I like to tell you that the bids that came in the prices were 6 and a half cents, this is public record, with energy storage and 8 and a half cents for the other. Shanghai that other corporation bid 12 and a half. I mean their price was just too high."

Duenas expressed frustration with what he calls frivolous protests. He'd even like to see a law passed that requires protestors to put up extra bond money. He added, "You give it to the agency you're protesting, and they get to hold it. And if you lose your protest you lose that money. Cause other than that right now people protest and they lose nothing. They have no skin in the game."

GPA says if the OPA denies the protest it can proceed immediately with awarding the bids, even if the protester files suit.