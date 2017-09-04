New charges for inmates in drug smuggling scheme

Two Department of Corrections inmates charged in a major scheme to smuggle prison contraband into the facility now face additional charges. Shawn Paul Johnson, 30, is charged with promoting prison contraband. Bruno Frankie Simmons, 30, is charged with promoting major prison contraband and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task force made the arrest. Police say they worked with DepCor officers last Friday and Saturday to conduct a shakedown at the Mangilao compound. Authorities say they found contraband in both inmates cells. DepCor leadership confirmed Johnson and Simmons were being held in separate areas of the Post 6 maximum security following last months contraband bust.

The pair also face similar charges of giving bribes and conspiracy to commit promotion of prison contraband following the arrests of several DOC officers and staff allegedly involved in the contraband investigation.