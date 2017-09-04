22-year-old accused of touching 11-year-old girl

He's accused of touching an 11-year-old girl. 22-year-old Raymond Joaquin Cepeda Quitugua was arrested and charged with second degree criminal second conduct as a first degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim alleges Quitugua came from behind her and touched her privates, underneath her shorts.

The victim reported it to her mother who reported it to police.

Quitugua denied the allegations, but stated he had only hugged the girl at her shoulders.