100th alleged victim files suit, claiming rape by priest

Now 100 victims of clergy sex abuse and counting. 65-year-old V.F. filed in the District Court of Guam. When he was 11 or 12 years old, court documents state he was sexually molested as a boy scout by Edward Pereira, a scout leader for the Mangilao troop.

Pereira allegedly locked the boy in the rectory, pushed him onto the bed, and started kissing and touching his private parts.

In separate incidents involving Father Louis Brouillard, V.F. alleges the priest raped him and took naked pictures of him that were kept in a shoebox.

Also filed in the Superior Court of Guam, 59-year-old T.P. alleges he too was molested by Father Brouillard. After mass while changing, he alleges the priest grabbed his genitals, pulled his pants down and fondled him.

V.F. and T.P.'s civil suits come at the same time parties in the clergy sex abuse claims are meeting in Hawaii to discuss mediation protocol with chosen mediator, Oregon-based retired federal judge Michael Hogan.

Once protocol is set, majority of the parties are anticipated to head into settlement talks.

The only exception is Archbishop Anthony Apuron whose case moves forward in the federal court.