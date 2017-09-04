Guam soldiers return from Cuba deployment

Five of Guam's sons and daughters of the 368th Military Police Company Detachment 6, Guam Army Reserve, arrived last Friday 3 at the AB Won Pat International Airport.

In all, 18 soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom also in support of Military Commissions, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Among the 18 soldiers, 8 were from Guam, the others were cross leveled into the detachment from Hawaii, California and Korea.